Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.08. Uxin shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 5,324 shares traded.

UXIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $293.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 884.77% and a negative net margin of 325.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UXIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,515,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Uxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,445,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uxin by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 330,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 233,130 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Uxin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, operates a used car e-commerce platform in China. It provides selection of used cars, evaluation of car condition, various car-related value-added products and services, and supporting services to online used car transactions under the Uxin Used Car brand; and operates Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

