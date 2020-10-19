Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after acquiring an additional 491,203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,690 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 18th. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

