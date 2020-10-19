ValuEngine Downgrades Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) to Strong Sell

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.29.

GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

