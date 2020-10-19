ValuEngine Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Buy

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $92.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 39,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after acquiring an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

