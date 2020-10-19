ValuEngine Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to “Buy”

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $137.88 on Friday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $140.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.53.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.7% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 120,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $3,386,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

