ValuEngine Upgrades LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) to “Sell”

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LEG & GEN GRP P/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG & GEN GRP P/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $12.36 on Friday. LEG & GEN GRP P/S has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $21.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.61.

About LEG & GEN GRP P/S

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

