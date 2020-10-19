ValuEngine Upgrades Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) to “Hold”

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 682.2% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

