Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 139,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 121,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.85. 14,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $135.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

