Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after acquiring an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,052,000 after acquiring an additional 220,020 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 3,058,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,775,000 after buying an additional 393,275 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.86. The company had a trading volume of 45,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

