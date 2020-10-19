Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 468,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,960 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $177.62. 54,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,073. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $181.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

