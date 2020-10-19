Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,825,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,948,000 after buying an additional 3,000,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,944,000 after buying an additional 82,725 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,225,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 488,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,521,000 after buying an additional 19,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 27,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,271. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $85.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.