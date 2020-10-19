Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 377,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.59. 61,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,120. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

