Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Gap Down to $6.08

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $5.81. Vaxart shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 10,880 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $7.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of -0.04.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vaxart during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vaxart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

