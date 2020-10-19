Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNT. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.25.

VRNT stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $313.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 22,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,136,539.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,820 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 30.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 39,768 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 43,223 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,027,000. AXA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 232,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

