VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Update

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 684,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $207.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.36. VeriSign has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.75.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.35, for a total transaction of $1,214,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,875,215.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,070,412. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 104.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 56.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

