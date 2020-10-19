Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,515 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after buying an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after buying an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,368,147,000 after buying an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,034,209,000 after buying an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

