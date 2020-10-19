Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.08

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $21.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,422 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 300,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $5,061,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blaine Davis bought 1,481 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.71. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,043.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 351,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,044 and have sold 17,180 shares valued at $399,471. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA)

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.