Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Shares Gap Up to $20.08

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:TARA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.08, but opened at $21.50. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 1,422 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TARA. Guggenheim started coverage on Verona Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verona Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day moving average is $26.48.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verona Pharma news, major shareholder Randall Marshall sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $62,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 641,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,014,776.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $5,061,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 351,481 shares of company stock worth $5,886,044 and have sold 17,180 shares worth $399,471. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 527,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 77,192 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Knott David M boosted its stake in Verona Pharma by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA)

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

