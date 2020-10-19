Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $249.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $249.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $218.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $174.82 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total transaction of $540,141.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total transaction of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 971 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

