Vinci’s (VCISY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VCISY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC cut shares of Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.22.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

