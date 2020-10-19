Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Visa by 13.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,027,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $487,776,000 after buying an additional 356,828 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 166.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $9,457,560.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,122 shares of company stock worth $24,748,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,045,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a market cap of $388.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

