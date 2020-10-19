Visteon (NYSE:VC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Visteon from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.18.

Visteon stock opened at $85.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. Visteon has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visteon by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Visteon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Visteon by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

