Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €164.56 ($193.60).

VOW3 opened at €138.28 ($162.68) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €140.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €133.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12-month high of €187.74 ($220.87).

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

