Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Get Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) alerts:

WCH stock traded down €0.36 ($0.42) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €93.56 ($110.07). 124,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.29. Wacker Chemie AG has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €95.66 ($112.54). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is €67.76. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75.

About Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F)

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.