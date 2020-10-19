Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the September 15th total of 187,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

WMMVY stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.36.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, membership self-service wholesale stores, and pharmacies. It operates 1,910 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 274 Walmart hypermarkets, 91 Superama supermarkets, and 163 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

