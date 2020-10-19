Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Sells $294,200.00 in Stock

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $294,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,061.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WD stock opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $252.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 874,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 471,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 873,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 636,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,334,000 after buying an additional 74,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,684,000 after buying an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.