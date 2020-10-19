Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) a €60.40 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €60.40 ($71.06) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.04 ($63.58).

ETR NDA opened at €60.44 ($71.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. Aurubis AG has a 12-month low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a 12-month high of €62.90 ($74.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €53.83.

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

