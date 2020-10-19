Warburg Research Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €50.50 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) received a €50.50 ($59.41) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 152.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TIM opened at €20.00 ($23.53) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. ZEAL Network has a 1-year low of €16.00 ($18.82) and a 1-year high of €24.40 ($28.71). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.00.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

