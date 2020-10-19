Warburg Research Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Krones and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.38 ($71.03).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €55.95 ($65.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -674.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.29. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €41.92 ($49.32) and a fifty-two week high of €75.50 ($88.82).

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

