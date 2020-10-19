Warburg Research Reiterates “€84.00” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been given a €84.00 ($98.82) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €94.80 ($111.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.50 ($81.76) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.07 ($97.73).

Shares of FME opened at €71.42 ($84.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.16. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a 52-week high of €81.10 ($95.41).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

