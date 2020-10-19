Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $239.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.12 and its 200 day moving average is $197.70. Watsco has a 1 year low of $132.97 and a 1 year high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

In other Watsco news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

