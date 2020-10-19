WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $212.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of -0.11. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total value of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDFC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

