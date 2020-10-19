Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/15/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

10/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $53.00.

10/6/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $42.00.

9/1/2020 – Iovance Biotherapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.97. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

