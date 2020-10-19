Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Equal Weight

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.52.

NYSE:CXO opened at $48.43 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Concho Resources will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 32.8% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $1,035,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 17.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

