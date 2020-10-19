Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 328.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,574,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,127,000 after buying an additional 3,282,050 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,443,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,516,008. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

