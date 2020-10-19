WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WCC. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded WESCO International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Longbow Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

Shares of WCC opened at $46.44 on Thursday. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.14.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,389.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Schulz acquired 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,907 shares of company stock valued at $245,532 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

