WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Receives $188.31 Average PT from Analysts

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 617.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

