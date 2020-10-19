Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Price Target Increased to $226.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the company’s previous close.

WLTW has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $216.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.53 and its 200 day moving average is $198.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 34,891 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

