WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $7.20. WiMi Hologram Cloud shares last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 122,443 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIMI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.16.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

