Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WIT. Citigroup raised Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Investec cut Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wipro from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

WIT stock opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Wipro has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,846,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wipro by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,100,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,047,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,345 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Wipro by 719.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,602,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wipro by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,535 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

