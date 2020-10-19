Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in September

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of WCAGY stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.36.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Wirecard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

