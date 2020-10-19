World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) & Ise Blu Equity (NYSE:ISBL) Financial Comparison

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and Ise Blu Equity (OTCMKTS:ISBL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Ise Blu Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for World Wrestling Entertainment and Ise Blu Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 Ise Blu Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than Ise Blu Equity.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and Ise Blu Equity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.15 $77.06 million $0.85 45.79 Ise Blu Equity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Ise Blu Equity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Ise Blu Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats Ise Blu Equity on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ise Blu Equity

Ise Blu Equity Corp. operates in the consumer goods, entertainment, and technology sectors. The company engages in various entertainment, marketing, and new media services, including film production, development of a music label, distribution and marketing of independent music labels, artist management, social networking, acquisition and development of broadcast and broadcast material, and real estate acquisition, as well as sale and licensing of merchandise for apparel manufacturers. It also sells hand tools, hand held power tools, commercial construction equipment, and other consumer items, as well as wholesales gemstones and jewelry.

