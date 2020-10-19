Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Get Worldline alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:WWLNF opened at $90.75 on Thursday. Worldline has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.99.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worldline (WWLNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.