Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Sells $164,395.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $164,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE WOR traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $50.80. 2,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,939. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $702.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOR. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

