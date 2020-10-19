XP (NYSE:XP) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of XP (NYSE:XP) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on XP in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised XP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut XP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut XP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Get XP alerts:

NYSE XP opened at $42.22 on Friday. XP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $52.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22.

XP (NYSE:XP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter worth about $680,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of XP in the second quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 135.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 267,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 153,890 shares during the period.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.