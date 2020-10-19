YEP COIN Price Hits $2.67 (YEP)

YEP COIN (CURRENCY:YEP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. YEP COIN has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $2,719.00 worth of YEP COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEP COIN has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One YEP COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00022845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00720334 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $164.12 or 0.01405090 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003300 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00008899 BTC.

About YEP COIN

YEP COIN is a coin. YEP COIN’s total supply is 9,588,903 coins and its circulating supply is 3,147,695 coins. YEP COIN’s official website is www.yepcoin.io. The official message board for YEP COIN is medium.com/@support_42269/yep-coin-a2a02a30d8eb.

Buying and Selling YEP COIN

YEP COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEP COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEP COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YEP COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

