Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN) Shares Gap Up to $535.00

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $535.00, but opened at $560.00. Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) shares last traded at $532.00, with a volume of 43 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $143.22 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 622.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 706.15.

About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGN.L) (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. (YNGN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.