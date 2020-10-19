Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.52). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CATB. ValuEngine raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,905. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $246,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.