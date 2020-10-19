Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.48. HD Supply reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. HD Supply had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

HDS stock remained flat at $$42.17 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,696. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 770,581 shares of company stock worth $32,105,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 197,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HD Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 204,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in HD Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 734,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.