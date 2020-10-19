Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rogers Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Rogers Communications posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers Communications.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,310,000 after purchasing an additional 46,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,973 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,135 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $40.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3717 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

